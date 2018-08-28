KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 8.28.18 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 8.28.18.

TODAY: Another hot day is in store! Expect mid to upper 90s for most of the region, up to 98 in Lubbock. 100 degrees is likely towards the east in Jayton and Paducah. Heating of the day, paired with dewpoint temperatures ranging from 58-60 degrees, will allow for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. There is a 20% chance of rain after 4 pm.

TOMORROW: A cold front will move through the panhandle and stall in the South Plains overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, allowing for a 20% chance of rain for the northern half of the region. Temperatures will be cooler, to the low 90s. The forecast Wednesday in Lubbock is 92 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD: Almost as soon as they drop, temperatures will be back on the incline. By Friday and Saturday, mid 90s are back in the forecast. The weekend will be mostly sunny, but the Storm Team is watching for potential rain, at this point remaining low.

Send me your weather photos!

-Alex

Facebook: Meteorologist Alex O'Brien

Twitter: @WXAlexOBrien

Email: aobrien@kamc.tv