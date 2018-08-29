KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 8.29.18 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 8.29.18.

TODAY: A weak front will become stationary in the region today, which will allow a "cool down" for the central and northern South Plains. The forecast today in Lubbock is 93 degrees, which is about a 5 degree decrease since yesterday. The front is too weak for scattered thunderstorms today, but we are keeping a 10% rain chance for isolated thunderstorms this evening.

THIS WEEK: Winds turn back to the southwest Thursday, and the heat builds back in quickly. Mid 90s are back in the forecast, at 95 degrees in Lubbock tomorrow. Friday will be sunny and warm at 96 degrees.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The weekend starts clear on Saturday afternoon, with highs in the mid 90s. But more clouds and unsettled weather returns as soon as Saturday night. There is a slight chance of rain Sunday and Labor Day, and we are watching for Tuesday as well. Better monsoon air flow will potentially give us a rainy pattern to start next week.

