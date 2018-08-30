KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 8.30.18 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 8.30.18.

TODAY: Hot and dry conditions are expected today. The forecast high for Lubbock is 96 degrees. Winds will be light from the south 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Friday will be very similar, with a high of 96 in Lubbock. The sky will be clear. Stay hydrated in this heat!

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will still be hot at 95 degrees, with partly cloudy sky conditions. Then, our weather pattern changes, with increased humidity and monsoonal wind flow. This will allow for potential rain Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will be cooler, to the upper 80s by Labor Day. At this point there is a 30% chance of rain on Monday. Don't cancel your holiday plans just yet, but have a plan B in case lightning impacts your outdoor activities.

