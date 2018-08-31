KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 8.31.18 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 8.31.18.

TODAY: Hot and sunny today! The forecast high in Lubbock is 97 degrees, with mid to upper 90s likely in our area. The wind will be light to breezy at times from the south.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Monsoon flow returns to west Texas, increasing our rain potential and decreasing temperatures. Saturday will start sunny and warm at 94 degrees. The first round of thunderstorms is likely by Saturday overnight, with the best chance along the state line and on the Caprock. A few more thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening, but less likely than the night before. Sunday highs will make it to the upper 80s and low 90s. Labor Day brings a 40% chance of rain with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain is possible all day, but it is not likely to rain all day at your house. Keep your barbecue or outdoor plans, just have a plan B if thunder roars!

NEXT WEEK: Trending cool in the mid 80s through most of next week with limited rain chances. Scattered evening thunderstorms are possible Tuesday through Thursday.

