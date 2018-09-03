KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 9.3.18 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 9.3.18.

LABOR DAY: A "dip" in the jet stream with a low pressure system in the southwest U.S.A. will allow for an atypical weather pattern this week. Temperatures will be below average today, at 84 degrees in Lubbock, with low to mid 80s for most of the region. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, possible all day long. There is also the potential for heavy rainfall today, especially east of the Caprock. Accumulations may reach near 0.25" to 0.50" in general.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, with a high of 84 degrees and 40% chance of scattered to widespread thunderstorms. Again, with tropical Pacific moisture, there is potential for isolated heavy rainfall.

THIS WEEK: The unsettled weather sticks around. Rainfall accumulations for the week in totals may near 1.50" in isolated spots. Mid-week will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to a cold front Wednesday night into Thursday morning. By Friday, we gradually start to clear out with rain chances diminishing this weekend. Mid to upper 80s are in the forecast this weekend as well with more sunshine.

