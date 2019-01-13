KAMC HD Weather Update 01.12.19 Video

LUBBOCk, Texas - After a cold front moved in last night, our temperatures were much cooler and winds were a bit breezy this afternoon

TONIGHT: Temperatures overnight tonight will drop into the mid 20s under mostly clear skies. Make sure to bring your potted plants and pets inside! Clouds are expected to build back in by the early morning

TOMORROW: We'll start off with some cloudy skies in the morning, but will gradually clear up by the afternoon. Highs are expected to struggle into the low 40s and upper 30s. By next week, we will begin to see a gradual warm up to back into the 60s.

Have a great evening!

-Lexi

