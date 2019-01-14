KAMC Weather

KAMC HD Weather Update 01.13.19

By:

Posted: Jan 13, 2019 10:41 PM CST

Updated: Jan 13, 2019 10:41 PM CST

KAMC HD Weather Update 01.13.19

LUBBOCK, Texas - TONIGHT: Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid to upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Freezing fog has moved in across our region, which will make for a reduction is visibility. Drive carefully on your morning commute. 

TOMORROW: The freezing fog will linger in the morning hours before clearing out around the afternoon. Highs are expected to get up into the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. By Tuesday, we'll see about a 10 degree jump in temperature and will thus begin our warm up for the week. 

Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s by mid week. A strong cold front will move in by next weekend and drop us back into the 40s. 

Have a great week!

-Lexi

 

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected