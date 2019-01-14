KAMC HD Weather Update 01.13.19 Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - TONIGHT: Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid to upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Freezing fog has moved in across our region, which will make for a reduction is visibility. Drive carefully on your morning commute.

TOMORROW: The freezing fog will linger in the morning hours before clearing out around the afternoon. Highs are expected to get up into the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. By Tuesday, we'll see about a 10 degree jump in temperature and will thus begin our warm up for the week.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s by mid week. A strong cold front will move in by next weekend and drop us back into the 40s.

Have a great week!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX