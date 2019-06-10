KAMC HD Weather Webcast 06.10.2019 Video

LUBBOCK, Texas-- KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday Morning Weather Webcast

Clouds are expected to hang around for your Monday! That will keep our temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will not be as strong Monday. Expect gusts out of the northeast up to 20 MPH at times. Clouds will remain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be much warmer, topping out in the middle 80s across the South Plains. Rain chances will increase just a bit for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs remaining in the middle 80s. As the weekend approaches, temperatures will climb back into the 90s, with more sunshine returning to our area.