KAMC HD Weather Webcast 6.07.19

TODAY: It’s going to be another beautiful day today, but it will be hot one. Expect highs in the low 90s by later this afternoon under sunny skies. If you’re going to head out to the Texas Tech baseball game, make sure to stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen.

TONIGHT: Mild temperatures will take over the evening in the low 70s before dropping into the mid 60s overnight. We’ll see mostly clear conditions.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Another hot day for your Saturday as temperatures soar into the upper 90s and maybe even the triple digits! Plan a day by the pool or out at the lake. Make sure to limit your time outside during peak heating times (between 2-5 pm). A cold front will move in on Sunday, and we’ll see a small drop in our highs back into the low 90s. The cold air will settle in later Sunday evening into your Monday as we start off the new work week in the low 70s with a 30% chance of thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

