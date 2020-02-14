KAMC HD Weather Webcast: February 14th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

After starting the day off with freezing fog, temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Friday afternoon. Winds will shift to the south later in the day, helping to bring in some warmer air. Winds may gust close to 25 MPH at times. Overnight lows will be warmer that what we have been seeing, only falling into the middle 30s.

This weekend will be nice and warm across the South Plains, so be sure to get out and enjoy it! High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will shift from the northwest on Saturday, to the southwest on Sunday. This will keep our overnight lows Sunday night into Monday morning much warmer, only falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

By the time Monday rolls around, we will continue to see the spring-like temperatures across the region. High temperatures will top out in the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift to the northwest during the overnight hours as a cold front moves into the region. This will allow low temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tuesday will be a cold day across the area. Clouds will begin to increase across the region, keeping high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast, gusting close to 30 MPH at times. This will result in wind-chill values in the middle to upper 30s during the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday night, precipitation will begin to work back into the area. With temperatures below freezing, most of this will fall in the form of freezing rin, sleet, or snow. The best chance of precipitation will remain to the south of Lubbock.

More precipitation is expected to move into the South Plains on Wednesday. The best chance will remain to the south of Highway 82. High temperatures are only expected to warm into the middle 30s. A mixed bag of wintry precipitation is expected at this time. That would include freezing rain, sleet, and snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system, so we are not even going to talk about totals just yet. Models are still in a large disagreement, so we will continue to monitor this event closely. Just know that there is the potential for us to see a winter storm across portions of west Texas towards the middle of next week.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

-Jacob

