KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 11th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday weather forecast.

TODAY: It’s going to be a great day across west Texas, but it will be warmer than what we saw on Monday. Highs will top out in the middle 80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. If you’re going to head out for lunch, or an early dinner, conditions will be dry and warm. Scattered showers will begin to develop later this evening.

TONIGHT: Much of the South Plains are under a Marginal Risk for severe storms Tuesday evening, into the overnight hours. On a scale from 0 to 5, we are currently at a 1. We are not expecting a lot of storms. One or two storms could develop and produce some gusty winds or hail. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 60s across the region.

REMAINDER OF THE WEEK: Showers and storms will move out by mid-day on Wednesday. Highs will warm into the lower 80s. There may be a few scattered showers on Thursday, with high in the middle 80s. Temperatures really begin to warm as we head into Friday! Expect highs in the middle 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday! Rain chances will remain minimal, and sunshine will be widespread across west Texas! Be sure to practice sun safety, and make sure that your pets and children are out of your vehicle before you lock your doors.

