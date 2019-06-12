KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 12th, 2019

KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TODAY: It’s going to be a nice day across west Texas. We had showers and storms move through early this morning. Those have since pushed off to our south and east. Skies will gradually clear throughout the rest of the day. Thanks to this morning’s cold front, our highs will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s across the South Plains. Rain chances will remain at zero Wednesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain partly cloudy Wednesday night. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 60s, with winds under 10 MPH out of the south. Rain chances will remain at zero.

REMAINDER OF THE WEEK: Showers and storms will return to the forecast for Thursday evening into the overnight hours. A level 1 marginal risk has been issued for portions of our area during this time frame. A one or two storms could have some gusty winds associated with them. This activity will move out by late morning on Friday. Highs Friday will jump into the middle 90s, which is where they will remain throughout your Father’s Day weekend. We will remain mostly dry and sunny this weekend. Be sure to practice sun safety, and make sure that your pets and children are out of your vehicle before you lock your doors.

