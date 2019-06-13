KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 13th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TODAY: Another below average da is in store for the South Plains. Highs will manage to work their way up into the middle and lower 80s by this evening, with partly cloudy skies. Winds could be a bit breezy out of the southeast today. Gusts over 20 MPH are possible throughout the evening. Clouds will begin to build late in the evening as storms begin to move in.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will push through our area. We are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe storms. Areas to our north are under a level 2 slight risk of severe storms (pictured below).

Damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary threats during the evening and overnight hours. Winds will continue out of the southeast between 10 and 15 MPH. These storms could drop locally heavy rain over the areas that the impact. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s.

REMAINDER OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will warm Friday and Saturday, with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Don’t be surprised if a few locations reach the triple digits Saturday! Be sure to practice sun safety, and make sure that your pets and children are out of your vehicle before you lock your doors. A weak cold front will move through on Father’s Day, dropping highs back into the lower 90s. Highs will warm back into the middle 90’s as we head into the middle of your work-week next week.

