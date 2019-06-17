KAMC HD Weather Webcast June 17th, 2019 Video

LUBBOCK, Texas -- KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

TODAY: Monday will remain partly cloudy for most of the day. Temperatures will remain slightly below average once again, as highs top out in the middle to upper 80s across the South Plains. Winds will be from the southeast between 10 and 15 MPH, which will bring more moisture into our area later in the day. This moisture will help to fuel evening storms. We will remain dry throughout most of the day, but storms will arrive after 5 PM Monday evening. A few of these storms will be on the strong to severe side. A level 2 slight risk of severe storms has been issued for western counties in our area. The rest of the viewing area is under a level 1 marginal risk of severe storms through Monday night. Wind gusts in excess of 60 MPH, in addition to hail greater than 1 inch, the size of a quarter, in diameter will be possible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TONIGHT: Severe storms will be likely before Midnight tonight. After Midnight, showers and storms will continue, but they will likely be sub-severe. Overnight lows will drop down into the middle and upper 60s, with scattered showers and storms continuing. Winds will continue out of the southeast around 10 MPH. Showers and storms will stick around through the early morning hours of Tuesday.

TOMORROW: Highs will warm into the lower 90s for most of us on Tuesday. Showers and storms should come to an end by 6 AM. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10 and 15 MPH. As we head into the evening hours, we could see storms begin to develop over eastern sections of our area. Showers and storms will likely form where our morning storms die off. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, with winds and hail being the main threats.

Have a great day!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx