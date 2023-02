Today: North/East wind 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will stay above average with highs near 79°.

Tonight: Windy and chilly as a cold front starts to come into the area. Lows close to 36°.

Tomorrow: Rain is back in the forecast with 20% isolated showers across West Texas. Temperatures decline tomorrow with highs around 49°.

Highs Today will be similar to yesterday. Likely going to see Afternoon temperatures in the upper 70’s across the eastern South Plains and Highs in the upper 60’s Clovis and Friona.

Winds will start to pick up this afternoon and will increase later in the evening ahead of the cold front. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph. This front will reduce afternoon highs by more than 30°. Temperatures will likely only reach the Mid 40’s across most of the region.

The cold front also brings back the possibility of precipitation. This Rain event will start after midnight and continue to have scattered showers through the rest of Tuesday.

After the cool conditions and rain tomorrow temperatures will quickly rebound to seasonally average once again into the upper 50’s before a second, weaker, cool front comes in on Wednesday.

Enjoy the Sunshine and Stay Safe!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin