Today: Halleluiah! Cooler temperatures this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. High of 85°.

Tonight: Cool evening with calmer winds. Low of 73°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures stay below average again. High of 89°.

High temperatures today will stay below the seasonal average and provide a quick break from the summer heat wave. Northern communities like Tulia, Silverton, and Clovis will peak in the 70s this afternoon. Warmer areas to the south like Snyder and Lamesa will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overcast skies leftover from early morning rai will clear out later today for partly cloudy conditions.

Tomorrows temperatures are expected to stay cool with isolated shower chances. By Wednesday afternoon highs will return to the triple digits once again and the heatwave will likely continue for the rest of the week. Kids going back to school on the 16th should dress for summer conditions.