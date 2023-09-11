Today: 50% chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Chance of severe weather with gusty wind and large hail possible. High of 82°.

Tonight: 60% chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low of 59°.

Tomorrow: Cooler temps tomorrow and another afternoon of thunderstorms. High of 70°.

Many folks across the South Plains woke up to the sound of thunder storms late last night and early this morning. Accumulation from this event was light but this is only the first round of showers for the South Plains this week.

Overcast skies will break this afternoon before another round of thunderstorms come in from the west this evening. Some of these storms could turn severe. Some areas could see localized flooding due to isolated heavy rain. Strong wind gusts and golf ball sized hail a major concern for this event. Tornados possible as well.

Rain chances and cooler temperatures are expected to stick around for the rest of this week. Highs will be close to seasonally average in the low 80s and high 70s. Thunderstorms with severe weather likely to stick around for the next few days.