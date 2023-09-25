Today: Cloudy skies in the morning will clear into sunny conditions in the afternoon. High of 87°.

Tonight: Clear skies for Lubbock overnight. Isolated showers in Hobbs NM. Low of 61°.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm again. High of 88°.

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures across the South Plains this morning. Morning lows in the mid 60s. The Highs will rise significantly in the afternoon due to the clouds breaking and sunshine returning to heat the surface.

Isolated shower chances possible along the Texas and New Mexico state line this afternoon. 20% chance of rain for Hobbs NM. Temperatures expected to stay above average for the rest of this week with a few chances of isolated showers.