Today: Mostly sunny skies and light winds this afternoon. High of 79°.

Tonight: Clear conditions this evening. Low of 51°.

Tomorrow: Warm temperatures and sunshine back again. High of 80°

Many communities across the South Plains saw their first significant rain event of spring yesterday. Scattered showers in the afternoon brought rain and pea sized hail but unfortunately total accumulation from this event was light. Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport measured 0.08 inches of rainfall.

The last of these showers left the Denver City, Hobbs, and Seminole area early this morning, moving south towards midland. Today Lubbock will see mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures with highs in he upper 70’s.

Stay safe and have a nice day!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin