Today: Isolated Showers. 20% Chance of rain this afternoon. High of 83°.

Tonight: 10% chance of rain before clearing after midnight. Low of 55°.

Tomorrow: Southwest winds making tomorrow breezy and dusty. High of 83°

20% chance of isolated showers across the South Plains today. This afternoon moisture will come in from the west bring in the clouds and moisture. Communities like Clovis, Dimmit, and others in the northern half of the forecast region have the best chance of heavy rain and accumulation today.

Severe weather risks from this system involve strong wind gusts, hail, and localized areas of flooding. Please go slow on the roadways and avoid areas prone to flooding. If you do come across a road or low water crossing that is flooded turn around and find another route to your destination.

Tomorrow windy and dusty conditions are back in the forecast. This weekend will see a return of sunshine and seasonally average afternoon highs. Next chance for rain potential is early next week.

Stay Safe and Pray for Rain!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin