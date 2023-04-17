Today: 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms. High of 81°.

Tonight: 50% chance of rain in the early evening before clearing. Low of 54°.

Tomorrow: Breezy afternoon with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. High of 88°

Scattered thunderstorms possible this afternoon and in the early evening. Marginal risk of severe conditions. Areas that receive severe thunderstorms could see localized heavy rain and flooding on city streets. Country roads are susceptible to becoming slick in these conditions. Strong winds and hail also likely this afternoon.

After the showers this afternoon skies will clear overnight for sunny skies tomorrow. Conditions likely to turn breezy the next few days with above average temperatures.

Stay safe in the rain and have a nice day!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin