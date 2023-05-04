Today: Cloudy and breezy across the South Plains as the showers from last night move east. High of 83°.

Tonight: Skies clearing overnight. Slight breeze from the west. Low of 56°.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer than average temperatures in the afternoon. High of 89°

Overcast skies and occasional drizzle will stick around the South Plains this morning after the rain showers yesterday evening. Clouds are expected to clear in the afternoon with a strong breeze from the west. High temperature in the low 80s.

This weekend will have a picture perfect start on Friday afternoon with clear skies, warmer than average temperatures and a slight breeze coming from the west. The afternoon highs will increase through the weekend with highs in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday.