Today: Cloudy and breezy across the South Plains today . Highs near 60°.

Tonight: 50% chance of rain tonight. Strong winds from the west. Lows around 41°.

Tomorrow: Valentines Day conditions will be windy and dusty for most of the afternoon. Temperatures remain warm with a high of 65°

Mostly cloudy skies across the South Plains this afternoon. After sunset scattered thunderstorms will come in from New Mexico and move eastward until early tomorrow morning. Some areas might experience heavy rain in localized thunderstorms.

Valentines Day will be dominated by strong wind gusts. Blowing dust will be likely due to dry and loose top soil being blown by the wind. It is recommend to move any Valentines Day plans inside.

Blowing dust will continue through Wednesday afternoon. Winds will die down by Thursday morning when a cold front is likely to drop high temperatures below seasonally average in the mid 40’s.

Stay safe and stay dry this evening!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin