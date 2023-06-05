Today: Isolated thunderstorms expected for this afternoon. High of 74°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of more isolated rain showers. Low of 58°.

Tomorrow: Skies clear mid day before clouds produce additional rain in the evening. High of 79°.

A few showers were seen overnight to the southwest of Lubbock in Denver city, Seminole and Lamesa. Most of the South Plains still cloudy this morning but skies are expected to become more clear in the afternoon. More scattered thunderstorms and showers are expected during the warmest hours of the day.

Isolated showers expected for Tuesday evening likely to last into Wednesday for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures have been cooler than average the past week due to the recent precipitation, but seasonal afternoon highs are expected to return by the end of the week.