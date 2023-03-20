Today: Breezy and across the South Plains. Isolated chances of rain this afternoon. Highs of 65°.

Tonight: 20% chance of rain tonight. Strong winds from the south. Low of 46°.

Tomorrow: Clear skies in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures be warm with a high of 76°

Today is the Spring Equinox, the end of winter and the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere. Amount of time in daylight and darkness will be equal today.

Highs today will be close to seasonally average. Temperatures will be in the 60’s this afternoon but it will feel cooler to the touch due to the cloudy skies and strong winds. Isolated showers likely across the South Plains this evening and early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will increase over the next few days. Tuesdays highs will be back in the 70’s and Wednesday it is expected to be as hot as 83°

HAPPY FIRST DAY OF SPRING!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin