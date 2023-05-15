Today: Cloudy and overcast skies today. High of 73°.

Tonight: clearing skies and a northeast wind. Low of 55°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies and seasonally average temps. High of 82°

Overcast skies across the South Plains today, with isolated showers this afternoon and evening. Majority of the precipitation will fall in the eastern half of the forecast region. Isolated thunderstorms possible.

After several days of rain and cloudy conditions, skies will be clearer on Tuesday before rain chances increase in the evening. 30% chance of Scattered Thunderstorms on Wednesday likely to last into Thursday afternoon.