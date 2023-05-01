Today: Seasonally average temperatures and sunny skies for this afternoon. High of 77°.

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight. Low of 52°.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy morning followed by 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 78°

Forecast Highs this afternoon will return to seasonally average temperatures in the 70s after a weekend of above average highs. Sunday’s peak temperature was 93°, 14 degrees above the normal high of 79° for April 30th.

Rain chances return to the South Plains by tomorrow afternoon lasting though the evening. 20% of Scattered Thunderstorms. This rain event will last through Wednesday and Thursday 30% chance of showers for both days. Sunny skies expected to return to the area by Friday.