Today: Sunny and calm conditions for this afternoon. High of 83°.

Tonight: Clear with a light southeast wind. Low of 61°.

Tomorrow: Few clouds in the morning before skies clear in the afternoon. High of 88°.

Memorial Day highs will peak in the mid 80s and upper 90s this afternoon. After thunderstorms came through the South Plains late last night, the clouds have cleared out to reveal blue skies. Calm Southeast winds around 10mph.

The sunshine will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday before the rainy conditions will return to the South Plains on Thursday. 20% chance of showers on Thursday and 30% chance of Thunderstorms on Friday.