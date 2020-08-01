KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 1st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 65°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to start the day with a few afternoon clouds and a high of 95°. Showers and storms will be on the increase through the evening, and a few storms could be strong to severe.

Saturday night: Scattered thunderstorms before 1am, becoming isolated showers overnight. Low of 65°.

Sunday brings our greatest chance of rain this week, along with a marginal risk of severe weather too. The greatest risk from any severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. As for the timing, we expect a few isolated showers during the afternoon, but the main risk for strong thunderstorms will arrive between 6-8pm. The storms will end by midnight with clearing conditions overnight.

A “cold” front moves through early Monday morning, which will give us a brief pause in the warm temperatures Monday afternoon before we get straight-up HOT during the week. We will hover around 100 degrees Tuesday through Saturday. Unfortunately, the long term models are keeping the heat around next week too, but of course that is subject to change (we hope…).

I put a “watch” tag for Wednesday and Thursday because there is some potential for a few isolated afternoon showers both days. We will continue to monitor over the coming days.

Have a great Saturday evening!

-Lance

