KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday evening forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear overnight. A stray shower is possible early in the evening. Overnight low of 72°.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Chance of rain: 10%. Afternoon high of 99°.

Thursday night: Mostly clear with an overnight low 72°.

A couple isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible this evening across western portions of the South Plains, but most of us will stay dry. For the one or two locations which actually get a thunderstorm, be aware that the atmosphere is primed for downdraft potential; therefore, winds could become strong at times. That’s just something to take note of; most of us will stay dry.

Thursday will be somewhat of a repeat of today. A few afternoon clouds with a high of 99°. A stray evening shower will be possible again, but unlikely for most.

Our ongoing ridge of high pressure really begins to build into the region by Friday, which means we will stay hot and dry for the foreseeable future. Westerly flow in the upper atmosphere brings our rain chances to near zero from Friday through Monday, but the high pressure center will begin to shift farther west. This shift will introduce northwesterly flow aloft, which could introduce a chance of showers Tuesday. We will continue to watch for this and update as we get closer.

