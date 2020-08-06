KAMC PM Weather Webcast August 6th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms ending shortly after sunset; otherwise, mostly cloudy with an overnight low of 72°. Chance of rain: 20%.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible, mostly western counties of the South Plains. Chance of rain: 10%. Afternoon high of 98°.

Friday night: Mostly clear with an overnight low 72°.

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible this evening; otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with an overnight low near 72°.

Our slim rain chances fade away this weekend as the ridge of high pressure builds into our region and the surface trough shifts farther west into New Mexico. As such, we will only see a few high clouds Saturday and Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper-90s both days.

An important shift in wind direction early next week will allow northwesterly flow to return to the South Plains. In addition, long-term models want to develop a couple weak disturbances which should enhance our local rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday. For this reason, we have introduced a “watch” for the middle of next week to continue to monitor forecast trends. We are hopeful to introduce a better chance of rain in the days ahead.

Even a small chance for rain is better than nothing at this point since our drought continues across the South Plains. Tune in at 5, 6, or 10pm for additional updates on the rain chances this evening and tonight!

Have a great Thursday evening!

-Lance Blocker

