KAMC PM Weather Webcast February 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening's forecast.

Tonight: Occasional snow beginning after midnight with a low of 6°. East-Southeast wind, 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Overcast with occasional snow. Very cold with an afternoon high of 10°. Chance of snow: 100%.

Tomorrow Night: Overcast with light snow possible. Extremely cold with an overnight low of -7°. Chance of snow: 10%.

The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded by the National Weather Service to a Winter Storm Warning for the entire South Plains. This means hazardous winter weather conditions are likely over the next 12-24 hours, with at least 4″ of snow forecasted for the region.







We expect to see a light band of snow move through the Lubbock metro this evening between 9 and 10pm. This will not be an accumulating snowfall; however, it could produce slick spots on area roads. Accumulating snows are more likely after 2am. The model above shows the snow moving in around 3:30am for Lubbock, but we expect the snow arrival to be an hour or two earlier. Regardless, occasional moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through the overnight and most of the day Sunday.

By the time this system moves out Monday, the South Plains will be covered in a thick, dry snow. Five to eight inches of snow is likely for the entire Lubbock metro, with isolated higher totals possible. Snow drifts may end up being over 2-3 feet in depth as well! Be careful on area roads throughout the weekend and simply stay home if you can.

The other big story will be the temperatures. Now is the time to formulate a backup plan if you lose heat and/or electricity this weekend. Temperatures will be dangerously cold this weekend, so be prepared. Another system is expected to move through Tuesday and produce snow across the region; however, confidence is low about this system and not the primary focus of our forecast at this time.

We will continue to provide updates throughout the weekend on this page and our KAMC Facebook Page. Stay tuned, keep warm, and be safe Lubbock!

-Lance Blocker

