KAMC PM Weather Webcast February 28th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening's forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear early becoming overcast after midnight. Seasonably cool with an overnight low of 32°. Northeast wind, 10-25 mph. Rain, snow, or possibly sleet possible south. Chance of precipitation: 10%.

Tomorrow: Overcast with a few rain/snow showers possible, mainly south. Accumulations are expected to be very light for most of the South Plains. Afternoon high temperature of 44°. Chance of precipitation: 20%.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear overnight and colder with a low of 25°.





A mixture of light precipitation is possible tomorrow across the South Plains; however, impacts are expected to be low. I posted both forecast models above to show the inconsistencies with the model output data. I will say that my forecast favors the Euro solution with mostly trace amounts of snow for the area. It is possible the GFS verifies in a few locations where a convective band of snow or two will be possible, but that will be the exception rather than the norm.

Otherwise, we are set for a quick return to Spring as we move through the week. Our next weather system is expected to impact our region Thursday. The latest model updates push the low pressure farther to the north than yesterday’s solutions, so the trend is for less of an impact to our region.

Regardless, temperatures are clearly heading in the right direction if you are pulling for Spring to get here!

Have a great evening and I hope you have an excellent start to the week tomorrow!

-Lance Blocker

