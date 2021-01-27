KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 27th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and cold overnight with a low of 26°. Becoming breezy with southeast winds, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with an afternoon high of 52°. Variable winds 15-20 mph with gusts over 30mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy and warmer with an overnight low of 35°.

It was another beautiful evening across the South Plains today. We had a few passing clouds, but a relatively nice afternoon with temperatures in the 50s.

The next few days will be warmer with highs into the middle-60s, but winds will become gusty. Saturday morning will see the strongest winds with gusts over 50 mph.

The second half of the weekend looks pleasant though with calmer conditions and temperatures in the upper-50s.

