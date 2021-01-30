KAMC PM Weather Webcast January 30th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 33°. Northwest winds, 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny with an afternoon high of 58°. North winds 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cool with an overnight low of 31°. North winds, 5-15 mph

It certainly was a windy afternoon across the South Plains. Lubbock maxed out with a wind gust of 58 mph, while Reece Center lead the region with a gust of 68 mph. Winds will continue to calm overnight, only becoming breezy at times.

We really have two big stories this week from the KAMC Weatherlab. The first is the big warmup we are expecting this week. We’ll be into the mid-to-upper 70s by Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front Wednesday night.

That cold front will lead us into the second big story this week: a potential storm system this weekend. As of now, this is a “all-or-nothing” type of setup. The global forecast models are running to the extremes with either significant rainfall (up to 0.25″) and a couple inches of snow, or absolutely nothing with just the cold air in place across the region.

With these types of inconsistencies within the forecasts, I tend to fall back on climatology this far out. That means we’ll see windy conditions with a few scattered showers Thursday and Friday. That is very subject to change, however, so stay tuned for additional updates.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

