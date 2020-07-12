KAMC PM Weather Webcast July 12th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm, low of 80°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny with a 10% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm; record-breaking heat likely. High of 108°. Winds out of the SW, 15-20 MPH.

A marginal risk of severe thunderstorms is in place across the northern tier of the viewing area this evening. Strong, damaging winds would be the primary threat for any storms that impact our area.

Clouds will be on the increase this evening, and we may get a passing shower or thunderstorm in our northern counties. Overnight temperatures will once again remain warm. Last night, we set a record “high” low temperature … we only reached 79° for last night’s low temperature; the previous record was 78°. For tonight, our low temperature will only be 80°. Winds will remain out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH.

High pressure will continue to dominate the region Monday, helping keep us hot and dry.

Monday will likely be a dangerously hot day across the entire South Plains. Start off the day prepared with a couple glasses of water if you plan to be outside for any extended period of time. High temps will range 105-110 degrees across the region, which has prompted a Heat Advisory that runs through 9 PM CDT Monday night. I am forecasting a high of 108° for the city of Lubbock with a 10% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH.

Tuesday will essentially be a repeat of Monday’s forecast, with dangerous heat during the day and warm overnight temperatures into Wednesday. The record-breaking heat is expected to back off as we near the weekend, with high temperatures finally staying below 100° Friday through Sunday. Unfortunately, we expect to remain dry during that period too, but at least the heat is not as extreme.

Don’t forget to look twice before locking your car and be sure to keep your pets well hydrated too! This heat is no joke!

-Lance

