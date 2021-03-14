KAMC PM Weather Webcast March 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Areas of blowing dust before 8pm. Overnight low of 40°. South wind, 15-35 mph, gusting over 40 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy with west winds 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Afternoon high of 71°.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with an overnight low of 46°.

We received very beneficial rainfall from Friday and Saturday’s storms. Unfortunately, there were a lot of severe weather reports but we are thankful the damage seems to be minimal across the region. Floydada was the big winner with 2.42″ of rain during the 48 hour period.

This week will be much calmer across the region, with sunny days ahead and no rain expected this week. A storm system will develop just to our north, but will not bring us any rain. Its only impact on our region will be windy conditions due to an increased pressure gradient. Tuesday will be warmer, but that is when winds will be greatest with gusts over 40 mph.

Cooler air arrives with a northerly wind Wednesday and high temperatures in the 60s. As we near the weekend, we will begin a gradual warm-up Friday. A few more clouds Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will reach the low-70s.





The 8-14 day outlook brings some good news with above average chances at precipitation, but we may be looking at below average temperatures to go along with it. That often meant winter precipitation was possible, but as we transition into Spring, we do not anticipate that being a risk anymore. You can expect this to be all rain events from here on out unless we mention otherwise!

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

