KAMC PM Weather Webcast March 28th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low of 44°. Southwest wind, 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear and warmer. South winds 10-25 mph. Afternoon high of 80°.

Tomorrow Night: Overcast with an overnight low of 57°. Variable winds, 10-20 mph.

A cold front will move through Tuesday, but we unfortunately will not receive any rainfall from it. As we head through the week, we will begin a nice warming trend with highs returning to the low-70s by Friday.

Next weekend looks great as the warming trend continues. High temperatures will hover around 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX