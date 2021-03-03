KAMC PM Weather Webcast March 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has this evening’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear early becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Overnight low of 42°. South wind, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: A few clouds to start the day, before quickly clearing out and warming up. Afternoon high of 80°.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild with an overnight low of 43°.

It’ll be another pleasant evening across the South Plains. After reaching high temperatures in the upper 70s today, we are in for a mild night. Clouds will invade the region, but temperatures will stay in the forties as we push toward daybreak tomorrow.





Temperatures will reach into the upper-70s and low-80s across the South Plains tomorrow ahead of an approaching front. Once that front moves through Friday morning, cooler air will push into the Hub City and we will top out in the fifties for the official high temperatures. .

We will warm as we move through the weekend. A second front is due to arrive Wednesday morning, but it appears we will miss out on any rain chances once again.

Have a great evening!

-Lance Blocker

