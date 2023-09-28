Today: Clear skies and hot temperatures again today. High of 93 °.

Tonight: Winds shifting to the southeast overnight. Low of 67°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny morning. High of 91°.

A few morning clouds over the Jones Stadium this morning. As the Southwest breeze comes in this afternoon skies will become clear and hot. Expect above average temperatures in the low 90s across the South Plains this afternoon.

Hot temperatures expected to last through Saturday before cooling significantly thinks to the moisture system. Rain chances increase to 20% on Sunday and additional thunderstorms could stay in the area through early Tuesday.