Today: Seasonally average temperatures are back with calmer winds. High of 75°.

Tonight: Few clouds this evening and cooler temperatures. Low of 40°.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy in the afternoon. High of 72°

Temperatures will return to seasonally average this afternoon after several days in a row of highs being in the upper 80s and 90s. The 70s will continue for the next few days before temperatures cool off on Sunday.

Rain chances return to the South Plains on Sunday. 20% chance of scattered showers mainly in the morning. Afternoon remaining cloudy with breezy conditions from the east.

Current forecast models indicate that the rain chances on Sunday will stick around for the first few days of next week. overcast skies and 10% chance of rain on Monday before chances increase again on Tuesday.