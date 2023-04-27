Today: Seasonally average and Sunny with a breeze from the southwest. High of 75°.

Tonight: Clear conditions and an overnight Low of 48°.

Tomorrow: Cooler temperatures and 40% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. High of 58°

Seasonally average temperatures are back for one day before the a cold front will drop afternoon highs by tomorrow. Skies today will be clear with a light breeze from the southwest. Friday’s cold front will bring back cloudy conditions and rain chances for the northern half of the forecast area. 20% chance of rain starting in the afternoon and likely to last until early Saturday morning.

After the rain moves out Saturday will see clear skies by lunch time and temperatures will rebound into the lower 70s. A heat wave expected to rise the afternoon highs into the mid 80s on Sunday. Forecast models are predicting the next chance of rain is likely for the middle of next week.