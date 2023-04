Today: Cloudy and chilly morning followed by sunny skies this afternoon. High of 63°.

Tonight: Clear skies and a light wind for this evening. Low of 34°.

Tomorrow: Cooler than average temperatures continue. High of 60°

The cold front that dropped the afternoon highs yesterday is still affecting the South Plains. Today temperatures will peak in the mid to lower 60s before dropping again tonight. Warmer temperatures expected for Saturday and Easter on Sunday.

Friday’s precipitation chances have decreased significantly. Isolated sprinkles will be possible but accumulation will be light from this event.

Have a nice day and stay safe!

-Madison Hartin