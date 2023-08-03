Today: Hot and Sunny this afternoon. High of 101°.

Tonight: Warm and clear evening. Low of 76°.

Tomorrow: Similar conditions to today. High of 102°.

Watermelon would make a good treat on this hot summer day. High temperature of 101° this afternoon in Lubbock. Communities off of the caprock will have the hottest conditions today. Temperatures for Lake Alan Henry, Guthrie, Paducah, and Childress expected to peak at 104° late this afternoon.

National Weather Service recommends wearing SPF 30 or above if planning to go outside this afternoon. Drinking plenty of water is essential for preventing dehydration in the summer heat. The ridge centered over east Texas expected to stay stagnant today keeping the temperatures above average. Highs will stay in the triple digits through this weekend before isolated showers on Monday are expected to cool the afternoon temps back into the mid 90s.