Today: Chilly and breezy across the South Plains today. Blowing dust will not be likely and air quality will be better than yesterday. Highs near 44°.

Tonight: breezy conditions continue into the early evening. Overnight lows predicted to be close to 19°.

Tomorrow: Slightly warmer temperatures expected but still well below seasonally average for most of the South Plains. High around 52°

Many people in Snyder were awoken by an earthquake early this morning. Seismologists have measured the quake as a 4.3 on the the Moment Magnitude Scale.

Those who were not woken up by shaking may have been woken up to colder temperatures this morning due to the cold front that came in yesterday evening. Afternoon highs for Clovis and Friona are likely to not exceed 35° today. Slightly warmer conditions for cities located off of the Caprock. Snyder and Jayton are likely to see highs close to 45°

Tomorrow conditions will still be chilly for the South Plains before seasonally average temperatures return on Saturday. Current forecast models indicate that highs exceeding seasonally average in the mid 70s could return to west Texas by the end of the weekend.

Stay safe and stay warm today!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin