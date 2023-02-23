Today: Calmer breeze and clear skies expected for today. Some haze from yesterdays dust storm still lingering in the air. Afternoon highs above average, close to 69°.

Tonight: Clear conditions this evening as the winds shift to the east ahead of a cool front. Lows near 33°.

Tomorrow: Seasonal average temperatures are back for Friday, with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs near 58°.

After a dusty first half of the week it will feel nice to have calmer winds and clear skies today. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday but still several degrees for the seasonal average for February. Lamesa and other areas south of Lubbock could see temperatures in the low 70’s

Big changes are coming for Friday and the upcoming weekend. A cold front will drop high temperatures into the high 50s and cloudier skies. Saturday will have a chance of overcast clouds scattered showers through the afternoon. High winds and dust chances return on Sunday morning before the afternoon and evening see thunderstorm chances.

Stay safe and enjoy the sunshine today!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin