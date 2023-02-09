Today: Colder than average temperatures this afternoon and a chance of scattered rain and snow across parts of the South Plains . Highs near 49°.

Tonight: Precipitation chances continue until midnight. Blustery winds Lows as cold as to 25°.

Tomorrow: Friday conditions improve with clear and sunny skies. Temperatures remain chilly with a high of 49°.

Major changes have been made to the forecast for today compared to models from yesterday. Most notably the addition of precipitation for this afternoon including snowfall and winter mix for north west areas of the South Plains.

This event will likely be over within a few hours due to the precipitation moving eastward by early Friday morning. Accumulation from this event is expected to be light but still cause dangerous conditions on roadways early this afternoon and early tomorrow morning.

Conditions will likely stay cold tomorrow, with clear and sunny skies. Temperatures warm significantly on Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs returning to the 60s. Another chance of rain expected early next week. 20% chance on Monday and Tuesday.