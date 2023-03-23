Today: Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High of 81°.

Tonight: Breezy evening. Strong winds from the west. Low of 40°.

Tomorrow: Return to seasonally average temperatures. High of 69°

Temperatures will be 11 degrees above average this afternoon. Normal highs for today is 70° and with a record high of 89° set in 2018. Lubbock can expect it to be 81° around 4 this afternoon. Cooler temperatures in the northwest South Plains with a high temperature of only 68 for Clovis NM.

Slight chance of showers this afternoon for eastern areas of the forecast region. These showers will be isolated and accumulation will be minimal. Heavier showers will likely stay further to the east near Wichita Falls TX.

A front will bring tomorrows temperatures back to seasonally average for tomorrow and the weekend. Conditions for Friday and Saturday will be sunny with a light breeze. Sunday likely to have nice patio weather with light winds and highs in the mid 60s.

Stay safe and have a nice day!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin