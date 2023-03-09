Today: Warmer than average temperatures this afternoon and overcast skies across the South Plains . Highs near 72°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies continue until midnight. Lows temperature of 49°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy conditions on Friday. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph possible. Highs close to 69 °.

Fog on the South Plains was as thick as pea soup this morning! Causing low visibility on certain roadways. As the morning went on the fog cleared and left only overcast skies and warmer temperatures for the afternoon.

Breezy conditions return to the South Plains again tomorrow afternoon and last through the weekend. The wind will peak Saturday afternoon, current forecast models indicate gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour.

Stay safe and eat some pea soup!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin