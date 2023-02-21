Today: Windy and dusty conditions are back in the forecast today. The afternoon high will be near 80°.

Tonight: Isolated showers this evening through early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be near 47°.

Tomorrow: High winds again tomorrow with more blowing dust likely. The afternoon high will reach 69°.

High Wind Watch in the South Plains today. Winds from the southeast at 25-35 miles per hour. Some gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Fire weather watch also in effect for today due to the wind creating an elevated risk of spreading flames. Activities that involve fire, sparks or an open flame are not recommended.

Isolated showers to come from the southwest this evening and move across West Texas through early tomorrow morning. This will provide a short relief from the dust. Rain totals expected to be light from this event.

Dusty conditions are likely to return tomorrow when the wind picks up again around 9 A.M. A cool front will also drop highs more than 10°, afternoon temperatures will still be well above seasonally average for February. By Thursday winds will calm and skies will clear. Expect less dust for the end of the week.

Have a Nice Day and Happy Mardi Gras.

-Forecaster Madison Hartin!